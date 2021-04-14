Short Interest in United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Decreases By 70.5%

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 746,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ULTHF opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. United Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.46.
About United Lithium
