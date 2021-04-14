Short Interest in Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCC) Drops By 75.0%

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Twinlab Consolidated stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. Twinlab Consolidated has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.45.

Twinlab Consolidated Company Profile

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc is a holding company with interests in the development, manufacture and marketing of nutritional supplements. The firm produces vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, and sports nutrition products under the Twinlab, Reserveage, Metabolife, Trigosamine and Alvita brands.

