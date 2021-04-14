Short Interest in Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCC) Drops By 75.0%

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Twinlab Consolidated stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. Twinlab Consolidated has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.45.
Twinlab Consolidated Company Profile
