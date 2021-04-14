Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Rises By 183.3%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Tsuruha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of TSUSF stock opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. Tsuruha has a fifty-two week low of $125.46 and a fifty-two week high of $148.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.12.

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. Its drugstores offer medicines and supplements, as well as health, beauty, and diet goods. The company operates approximately 1,600 stores. It also sells products through mail order and online shops. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

