Short Interest in Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Expands By 1,700.0%

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
SIELY stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. Shanghai Electric Group has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $8.50.
About Shanghai Electric Group
