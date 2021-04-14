Short Interest in Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Expands By 300.0%

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Rheinmetall stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 789. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNMBY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, March 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

