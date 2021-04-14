Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Increases By 192.5%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 192.5% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of RFIL opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 million, a PE ratio of -694.00 and a beta of 1.02.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $27,932.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,531.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,617 shares of company stock valued at $51,185 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RF Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

