Short Interest in PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Declines By 80.3%

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

OTCMKTS PSPSF remained flat at $$121.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.78 and a 200-day moving average of $124.41. PSP Swiss Property has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $131.45.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

