Short Interest in Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Drops By 61.5%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the March 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PROBF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. 32,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,517. Probe Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25.

Probe Metals Company Profile

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 293 claims covering an area of 11,904 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was formerly known as 2450260 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Probe Metals Inc in February 2015.

