Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Declines By 86.5%

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the March 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE PHT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.76. 80,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,974. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. Pioneer High Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $9.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.0725 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer High Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

