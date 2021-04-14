Short Interest in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Rises By 156.5%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 156.5% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSHG. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Performance Shipping in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

PSHG stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Performance Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter.

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of container vessels worldwide. As of December 15, 2020, it owned and operated 5 Aframax tanker vessels and 1 Panamax container vessel. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

