Short Interest in PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Expands By 15,440.0%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, an increase of 15,440.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

PXGYF opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. PAX Global Technology has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.

Get PAX Global Technology alerts:

About PAX Global Technology

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

