Short Interest in Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Drops By 71.4%

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PACV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. 3,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,107. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Pacific Ventures Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnÃ¶Bar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers.

