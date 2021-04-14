Short Interest in Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Declines By 74.2%

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PGTK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,529. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. Pacific Green Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.65.
About Pacific Green Technologies
