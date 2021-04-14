Short Interest in Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Declines By 74.2%

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PGTK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,529. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. Pacific Green Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

About Pacific Green Technologies

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulphur dioxides, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

