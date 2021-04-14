Short Interest in Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Drops By 77.4%

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,100 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the March 15th total of 2,686,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,084,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OZSC stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,325,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,010,172. Ozop Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile

Power Conversion Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronic equipment for the use in power conversion. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Zelienople, Pennsylvania.

