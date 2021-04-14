Short Interest in Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Drops By 77.4%

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,100 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the March 15th total of 2,686,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,084,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OZSC stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,325,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,010,172. Ozop Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.
Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile
