Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Declines By 73.7%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OPHLY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.61. 23,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,227. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

