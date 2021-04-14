Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Drops By 95.3%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the March 15th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OSSIF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. 40,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,581. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. OneSoft Solutions has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.69.
OneSoft Solutions Company Profile
