Short Interest in OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Drops By 95.3%

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the March 15th total of 114,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OSSIF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.51. 40,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,581. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. OneSoft Solutions has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.69.

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

