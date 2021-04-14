Short Interest in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Increases By 2,045.1%

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, an increase of 2,045.1% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 339,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Ocuphire Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78.
Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.
