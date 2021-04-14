Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Increases By 646.7%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 646.7% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.7 days.

Shares of MALRF stock remained flat at $$28.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80. Mineral Resources has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

