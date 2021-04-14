Short Interest in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Expands By 246.1%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,600 shares, an increase of 246.1% from the March 15th total of 67,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 163,431 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 565,200 shares during the period. 27.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of MMLP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 2.99. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $180.09 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.