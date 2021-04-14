Short Interest in Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Grows By 210.0%

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a growth of 210.0% from the March 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.0 days.

Shares of MJDLF opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Major Drilling Group International from $9.75 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

