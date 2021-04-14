Short Interest in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Declines By 75.7%

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the March 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 114,310 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,346,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 117,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PDT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 106,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,943. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

