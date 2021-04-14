Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Drops By 95.7%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 523,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,099,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 131,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 451,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 828.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 37,320 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,088. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

