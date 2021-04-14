Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Decreases By 96.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the March 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:PSCD traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.01. 21,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,572. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.54. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $120.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

