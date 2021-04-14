Short Interest in H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Increases By 166.2%

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,300 shares, a growth of 166.2% from the March 15th total of 151,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,016.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of HISJF stock remained flat at $$21.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. H.I.S. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

