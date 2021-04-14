Short Interest in Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Increases By 800.0%

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS GPOVY remained flat at $$5.17 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. Grupo Carso has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumption, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

