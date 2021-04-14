Short Interest in Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Increases By 800.0%

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
OTCMKTS GPOVY remained flat at $$5.17 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. Grupo Carso has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $7.78.
About Grupo Carso
