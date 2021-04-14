Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Increases By 444.3%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 444.3% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Shares of FIV stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 67,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,875. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $9.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

