Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Decreases By 81.3%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the March 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,507,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 101,046 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 43.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the period.

Shares of FEX stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $83.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.07. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $82.80.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

