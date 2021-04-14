Short Interest in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) Declines By 82.7%

First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the March 15th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCA) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 1.76% of First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

FCA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.57. The stock had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,923. First Trust China AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52.

