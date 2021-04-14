Short Interest in Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Increases By 750.0%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DTCWY traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.25. 21,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,528. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DTCWY shares. Barclays raised Deutsche Wohnen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

