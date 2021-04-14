Short Interest in Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Increases By 750.0%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DTCWY traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.25. 21,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,528. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DTCWY shares. Barclays raised Deutsche Wohnen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC upgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

