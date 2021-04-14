Short Interest in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Grows By 600.0%

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deswell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,636 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Deswell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSWL traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. 198,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,596. Deswell Industries has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

