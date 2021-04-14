Short Interest in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Declines By 52.0%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the March 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DNKEY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danske Bank A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 178,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,377. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. Danske Bank A/S has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

