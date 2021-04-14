Short Interest in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Expands By 1,260.8%

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, an increase of 1,260.8% from the March 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 675,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CPI Aerostructures stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.48% of CPI Aerostructures worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of CVU stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. CPI Aerostructures has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

