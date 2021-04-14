Short Interest in Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) Decreases By 85.5%

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the March 15th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BHSE stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Bull Horn has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

Get Bull Horn alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter worth $4,038,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter worth $1,526,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter worth $816,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bull Horn during the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bull Horn during the 4th quarter worth about $510,000.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Bull Horn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bull Horn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.