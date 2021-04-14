Short Interest in BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Expands By 1,000.0%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLSFY shares. Citigroup raised shares of BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BlueScope Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

BLSFY remained flat at $$78.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 84 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797. BlueScope Steel has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $80.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average of $58.29.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

