Short Interest in BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Expands By 1,000.0%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLSFY shares. Citigroup raised shares of BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BlueScope Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

BLSFY remained flat at $$78.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 84 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797. BlueScope Steel has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $80.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average of $58.29.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.