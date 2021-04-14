Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Rises By 143.4%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,760,000 shares, a growth of 143.4% from the March 15th total of 14,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 515,868 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 18.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 495,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 77,013 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 47.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BBD traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,087,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,955,961. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.