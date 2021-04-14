Short Interest in American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Decreases By 87.1%

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the March 15th total of 1,029,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ERBB remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. 17,360,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,921,711. American Green has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01.
American Green Company Profile
