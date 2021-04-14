Short Interest in Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Increases By 448.6%

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 448.6% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS AJINY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,691. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ajinomoto has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods.

