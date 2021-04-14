Shore Capital Reiterates “No Recommendation” Rating for Sosandar (LON:SOS)

Sosandar (LON:SOS)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
SOS opened at GBX 23.15 ($0.30) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.78. The stock has a market cap of £44.51 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Sosandar has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 23.90 ($0.31).
Sosandar Company Profile
