Shore Capital Reiterates “No Recommendation” Rating for Sosandar (LON:SOS)

Sosandar (LON:SOS)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

SOS opened at GBX 23.15 ($0.30) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.78. The stock has a market cap of £44.51 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Sosandar has a 52-week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 23.90 ($0.31).

Sosandar Company Profile

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, and scarves and gloves for women.

