Shaw Communications Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Shaw Communications in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SJR. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

NYSE:SJR opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 34,386 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,305,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,227,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 165,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 788,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 438,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.94%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

