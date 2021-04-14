Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Gap Up to $28.23

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.23, but opened at $29.99. Shattuck Labs shares last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 715 shares trading hands.

STTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.63.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

