Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 31.52% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

NYSE SHAK opened at $116.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.89. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.36, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $16,151,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at $21,931,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $12,292,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,073.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,262,350. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,087,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 36.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.