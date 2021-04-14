Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives $37.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

MCRB stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. 646,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 4.07. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,056,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,797,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

