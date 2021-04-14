Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $897.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) to post $897.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $906.57 million and the lowest is $894.20 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $774.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $58.07. 5,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,500. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $52.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 94.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

