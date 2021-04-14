Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) Short Interest Update

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 165.7% from the March 15th total of 530,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Seneca Biopharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) by 332.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,014 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.71% of Seneca Biopharma worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seneca Biopharma alerts:

Shares of SNCA stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. Seneca Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel treatments for diseases of high unmet medical needs. The company's stem cell-based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.