SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. SeaSpine has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $589.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SeaSpine by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in SeaSpine by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

