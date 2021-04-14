Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Eastern Bankshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Eastern Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

EBC stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,751,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

