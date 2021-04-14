Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Gap Up to $22.49

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.49, but opened at $23.14. Sculptor Capital Management shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 634 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.47.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $2.35 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 302.25%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.
Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:SCU)
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
