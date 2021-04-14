Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Shares Gap Up to $22.49

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.49, but opened at $23.14. Sculptor Capital Management shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 634 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.99. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 74.87% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $599.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $2.35 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is 302.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.