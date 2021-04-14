Scrypta (LYRA) Price Hits $0.0280 on Top Exchanges

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 34.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Scrypta has a market cap of $469,250.85 and $308.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00031939 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003204 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003417 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,536,446 coins and its circulating supply is 16,736,446 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

