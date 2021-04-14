Scout Investments Inc. Sells 3,967 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,389 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,967 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,568,000 after buying an additional 276,621 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,214,000 after purchasing an additional 982,872 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,541,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,803,000 after purchasing an additional 233,260 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 674,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 588,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAP shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.86.

BAP opened at $145.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

