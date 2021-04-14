Scout Investments Inc. Invests $6.78 Million in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 99,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,850,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,992,000 after buying an additional 225,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,418,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,759,000 after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after acquiring an additional 442,692 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 851.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after acquiring an additional 867,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 784,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,088 shares in the last quarter.

CDNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

In related news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $1,066,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,087.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,579 shares of company stock worth $5,080,873 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDNA opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.17 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.32. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

